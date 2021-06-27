Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 39,488 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 72.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 39,488 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,219,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,858,492,000 after purchasing an additional 730,075 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,236,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,006,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,447 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 322,494.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,080,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 8,078,484 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,463,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $979,530,000 after buying an additional 582,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,766,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $722,354,000 after buying an additional 30,631 shares during the last quarter.

IWD opened at $159.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.16. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $108.92 and a one year high of $163.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

