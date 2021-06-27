PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,075 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,889 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $4,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in PulteGroup by 149.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 285.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. 85.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PulteGroup stock opened at $53.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.47. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.55 and a 52 week high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.89%.

PulteGroup announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PHM. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.46.

In related news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $88,935.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,794.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

