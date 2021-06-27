Federated Hermes Inc. Has $4.85 Million Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 43.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,797 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $4,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 410.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 156.6% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

In other news, Director Charles L. Adair acquired 500 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.84 per share, for a total transaction of $32,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,046.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

Shares of DAR stock opened at $65.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 1.06. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $79.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.26.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 9.64%. Darling Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Article: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.