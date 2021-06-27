ClariVest Asset Management LLC Buys 118,862 Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) by 10,264.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 120,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,862 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. 33.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AMRX opened at $5.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.26. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $7.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $493.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.73 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 48.85% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMRX shares. TheStreet raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amneal Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

