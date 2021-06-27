ClariVest Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 5.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 165.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $97.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a one year low of $46.84 and a one year high of $110.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.83.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $800.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.86 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 3.12%. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 355.56%.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 4,300 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.04, for a total transaction of $455,972.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,525.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Zarley sold 1,879 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $197,313.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 106,164 shares in the company, valued at $11,148,281.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,438 shares of company stock worth $680,230 over the last 90 days. 4.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TXRH shares. Stephens decreased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet raised Texas Roadhouse from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $119.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Texas Roadhouse currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.04.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.