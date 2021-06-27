Champions Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR) Shares Bought by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Champions Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Champions Oncology worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSBR. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Champions Oncology by 165.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Champions Oncology by 171.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Champions Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Champions Oncology by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Champions Oncology by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. 53.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSBR stock opened at $9.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.85. The firm has a market cap of $127.74 million, a PE ratio of -86.73 and a beta of 1.22. Champions Oncology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $14.68.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CSBR shares. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Champions Oncology from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Champions Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

About Champions Oncology

Champions Oncology, Inc develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice.

