ClariVest Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 60,773 Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 60,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGY. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth $29,254,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,926,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,474 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,479,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,292 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,270,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,511,000 after purchasing an additional 947,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth $10,053,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,600,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $109,060,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MGY shares. TheStreet raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.96.

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $16.21 on Friday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $16.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49 and a beta of 2.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.97.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $207.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

