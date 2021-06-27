ClariVest Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,726,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,523,000 after purchasing an additional 822,242 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,341,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,999,000 after acquiring an additional 759,697 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $29,185,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $17,357,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 65.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 536,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,461,000 after acquiring an additional 212,833 shares during the last quarter. 50.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $63.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.36 and a twelve month high of $70.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.81.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.79 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $944.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.06 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 43.72%. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 14.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.82%.

PFSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective (down from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 19th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.63.

In related news, Director Mfn Partners, Lp purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.10 per share, with a total value of $6,310,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $988,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 740,317 shares of company stock valued at $45,237,635 and have sold 669,822 shares valued at $40,644,003. 12.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.