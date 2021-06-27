ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $777,000 Stock Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,730 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMS. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Maximus in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Maximus by 52.1% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 663 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 25.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 637.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Maximus alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Maximus from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

NYSE:MMS opened at $92.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Maximus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.30 and a 1-year high of $96.05.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $959.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.71 million. Maximus had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.04%.

In related news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 10,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total value of $931,266.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,752,161.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 24,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total value of $2,255,393.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,418,493.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,000 shares of company stock worth $5,301,200 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.