Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Holdings Lifted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,480,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,428 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.00% of Himax Technologies worth $47,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 40,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,901 shares during the period. 18.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HIMX stock opened at $14.14 on Friday. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.24 and a 12 month high of $17.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $309.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Himax Technologies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

HIMX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Himax Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

