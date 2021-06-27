Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $46.47 Million Stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 636,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $46,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 46.7% in the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at $108,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

IBKR opened at $66.62 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.89 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.16. The company has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.67.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IBKR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Interactive Brokers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.86.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total transaction of $1,273,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,167,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,355,807.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 620,000 shares of company stock valued at $43,413,400. Insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

