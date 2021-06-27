Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 449,800 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 252.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 628,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Graco worth $44,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GGG. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 2,476.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 121,285 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Graco during the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Graco by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 501,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Graco during the 4th quarter valued at $379,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Graco by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lee R. Mitau sold 18,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $1,386,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 184,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,191,859.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 5,100 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $393,720.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,397 shares of company stock valued at $3,266,914. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GGG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Shares of Graco stock opened at $74.98 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.44 and a 1 year high of $79.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Graco had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

