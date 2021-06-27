Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 84.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,855 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 85,263 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $49,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, MRJ Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,401.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,316.97. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,630.08 and a 52 week high of $3,554.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 64.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Truist lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $4,600.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,168.98.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

