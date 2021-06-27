LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $437,000 Stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

LS Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,946 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,619 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,828,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $595,125,000 after acquiring an additional 248,141 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 8.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,827,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,249,000 after buying an additional 514,837 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,468,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,644,000 after buying an additional 479,771 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,380,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,781,000 after buying an additional 31,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,038,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,733,000 after buying an additional 28,470 shares during the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 3,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $199,469.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,269 shares in the company, valued at $534,357.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $179,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,197 shares of company stock worth $2,392,714. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

ZION has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stephens raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.61.

Shares of ZION opened at $55.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.27. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $27.55 and a 1 year high of $60.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.12 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 29.03%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.03%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

