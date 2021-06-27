Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 11,321 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,321 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,495,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 156,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after purchasing an additional 14,461 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,236,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 83,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDU opened at $31.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.72. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.32 and a twelve month high of $35.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.29.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.41 million. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 13.80%. MDU Resources Group’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.59%.

In other MDU Resources Group news, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 17,795 shares of MDU Resources Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $587,946.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,333,702.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicole A. Kivisto sold 7,410 shares of MDU Resources Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $246,456.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,826,206.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,884 shares of company stock valued at $3,235,369. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

