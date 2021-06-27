Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $36.05

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.05 and traded as high as $37.41. Coca-Cola HBC shares last traded at $37.18, with a volume of 736 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CCHGY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Coca-Cola HBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.726 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th.

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

