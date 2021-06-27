SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.34

Shares of SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.34 and traded as high as $1.36. SuperCom shares last traded at $1.34, with a volume of 399,084 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of SuperCom in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SuperCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.34.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPCB. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SuperCom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SuperCom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SuperCom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

SuperCom Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPCB)

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company offers MAGNA, a common platform for ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

