Sawtooth Solutions LLC Trims Position in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,371 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 922 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Magic Software Enterprises were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Magic Software Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Magic Software Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Magic Software Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 24.3% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,417 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,288 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. 18.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MGIC. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Magic Software Enterprises from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of MGIC opened at $15.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.06. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.72 and a twelve month high of $18.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 1.39.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $107.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.20 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 14.47%. Sell-side analysts predict that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

