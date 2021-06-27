LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 80 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 685 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 57.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MSTR shares. BTIG Research started coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $920.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $441.75.

Shares of MSTR stock opened at $550.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of -44.87 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $557.13. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $114.15 and a 1 year high of $1,315.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.73. The business had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.80 million. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 24.01%. On average, equities research analysts predict that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

