Analysts Expect CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) to Announce $0.14 EPS

Brokerages forecast that CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CorePoint Lodging’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. CorePoint Lodging posted earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 145.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging will report full year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CorePoint Lodging.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.42). CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 51.93% and a negative return on equity of 21.56%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

NYSE CPLG opened at $10.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $597.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.16. CorePoint Lodging has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $10.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rye Brook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 669,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 4.2% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,022,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,355,000 after acquiring an additional 203,470 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CorePoint Lodging by 24.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 19,258 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 834,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

About CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, owns select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 209 select-service hotels and approximately 27,800 rooms across 35 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

