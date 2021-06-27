Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 80.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 949 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,801 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,066,710.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.25.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $265.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.85. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $167.41 and a 52 week high of $295.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $66.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.81%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

