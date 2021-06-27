Sawtooth Solutions LLC Makes New $263,000 Investment in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CMG shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securiti raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,415.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $1,575.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,663.19.

CMG opened at $1,518.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,401.20. The firm has a market cap of $42.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.35. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,021.00 and a twelve month high of $1,579.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Matt Carey acquired 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,485.00 per share, with a total value of $999,405.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 687 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,195. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,559.84, for a total transaction of $2,749,997.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,939,996.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,667 shares of company stock valued at $7,003,143. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

