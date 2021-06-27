ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Holdings Lowered by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 73.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,217 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 14,534 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 640 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,833 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on COP. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.95.

Shares of COP opened at $61.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.33. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $62.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -408.71, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

