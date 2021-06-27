Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $286,000 Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 94.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39,326 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.6% during the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.8% during the first quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 5,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% during the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.8% during the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 8.6% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $539,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,182,575.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,025,000 shares of company stock worth $2,710,138,000. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $108.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.89. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.15 and a 12 month high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

FISV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.95.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

