Sawtooth Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 11,139 Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,139 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

In other news, SVP Brian Martin sold 46,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,206,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,256. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 1,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $45,930.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,566.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,563 shares of company stock valued at $4,745,626 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNPR opened at $27.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.77. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $29.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 46.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Juniper Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JNPR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.38.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.