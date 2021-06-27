Zacks: Brokerages Expect Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) will announce ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Neptune Wellness Solutions’ earnings. Neptune Wellness Solutions reported earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 61.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th.
On average, analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.17) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Neptune Wellness Solutions.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.
Shares of NASDAQ NEPT opened at $1.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.52. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $3.60.
Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.
