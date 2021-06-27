Zacks: Brokerages Expect Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) will announce ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Neptune Wellness Solutions’ earnings. Neptune Wellness Solutions reported earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 61.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.17) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Neptune Wellness Solutions.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEPT. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 230.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 51,270 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 182.2% during the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 153,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 99,324 shares during the period. 10.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NEPT opened at $1.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.52. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $3.60.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

