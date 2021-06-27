Martingale Asset Management L P Trims Position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 94.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208,583 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QRTEA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the 4th quarter worth $45,468,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,734,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,934,000 after buying an additional 2,085,007 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,700,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,620,000 after buying an additional 1,247,683 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,343,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,361,000 after buying an additional 1,039,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bislett Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Bislett Management LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,520,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QRTEA opened at $13.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 2.02. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $14.62.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 87,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $1,181,645.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,979,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,956,446.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $1,325,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,662,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,283,809.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 820,034 shares of company stock valued at $11,096,097 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QRTEA. Bank of America initiated coverage on Qurate Retail in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qurate Retail has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

