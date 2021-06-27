Zacks: Analysts Expect Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) to Post -$0.12 EPS

Brokerages predict that Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) will report ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Marker Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.15). Marker Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Marker Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Marker Therapeutics.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Marker Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Marker Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Marker Therapeutics by 988.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 221,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 201,241 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $161,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 11.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. 32.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRKR opened at $3.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $248.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.26. Marker Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $3.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.73.

About Marker Therapeutics

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the expansion of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

