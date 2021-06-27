Insider Selling: ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Insider Sells 9,562 Shares of Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) insider Michael D. Hughes sold 9,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total transaction of $308,087.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 276,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,908,088.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CHPT stock opened at $31.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.86. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $49.48.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $40.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.37) earnings per share. ChargePoint’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CHPT shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Cowen upped their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHPT. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 23.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

