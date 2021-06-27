Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 878.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. 59.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Magellan Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.31.

NYSE:MMP opened at $49.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $32.61 and a 1 year high of $53.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.24. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.11.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.52 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 34.70% and a net margin of 32.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $1.028 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.27%. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 107.03%.

In other news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $476,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,221.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

