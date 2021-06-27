Paul E. Kolomaya Sells 1,500 Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Stock

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 1,500 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 77,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,524.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Green Plains stock opened at $32.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.14. Green Plains Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $34.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 1.70.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.93 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Green Plains by 25.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 289,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,849,000 after purchasing an additional 59,382 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in Green Plains in the first quarter valued at $314,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Green Plains in the first quarter valued at $228,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Green Plains in the first quarter valued at $1,814,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Green Plains in the first quarter valued at $1,875,000.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GPRE shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Green Plains from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Green Plains from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Green Plains from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

