Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Director Sells $46,280.78 in Stock

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Director John B. Furman sold 1,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $46,280.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,132.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ SWBI opened at $30.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.84. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $13.89 and a one year high of $31.87.
Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $322.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.80 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 88.85% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 41,848 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 30,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 12,725 shares during the period. 56.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $30.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smith & Wesson Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.
About Smith & Wesson Brands
Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.
