Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Director Sells $46,280.78 in Stock

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Director John B. Furman sold 1,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $46,280.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,132.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ SWBI opened at $30.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.84. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $13.89 and a one year high of $31.87.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $322.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.80 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 88.85% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is 4.42%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 41,848 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 30,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 12,725 shares during the period. 56.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $30.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smith & Wesson Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

