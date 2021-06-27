Sawtooth Solutions LLC Invests $295,000 in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 504,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,139,000 after purchasing an additional 117,653 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 6,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 1,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $139.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.04. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $78.26 and a 1-year high of $219.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.57. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.60, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.18.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $55.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.00 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.33.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for the treatment of osteoporosis; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of PPD; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension.

