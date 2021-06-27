Duality Advisers LP Purchases New Holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,072 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,743,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $358,145,000 after purchasing an additional 82,394 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 909,138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $186,774,000 after purchasing an additional 137,392 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 528,825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $113,428,000 after purchasing an additional 78,825 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 443,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $91,115,000 after purchasing an additional 38,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 292,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,086,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ICU Medical news, Director George A. Lopez sold 10,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.83, for a total value of $2,089,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 240,314 shares in the company, valued at $49,223,516.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $196,708.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,264.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,468 shares of company stock valued at $14,015,329 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ICUI opened at $209.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $205.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.17 and a beta of 0.59. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.05 and a 1 year high of $227.07.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $318.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.20 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 8.69%. Analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

ICU Medical Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

