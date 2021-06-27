Duality Advisers LP Makes New Investment in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HMN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the fourth quarter worth about $24,397,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the first quarter valued at about $8,489,000. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 899,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,808,000 after purchasing an additional 133,174 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,065,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $254,991,000 after purchasing an additional 104,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 172,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,255,000 after purchasing an additional 81,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HMN opened at $37.88 on Friday. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 12-month low of $32.35 and a 12-month high of $44.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.41.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.27 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is 36.47%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

In related news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $141,952.47. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

