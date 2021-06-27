Duality Advisers LP Invests $958,000 in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,642 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $958,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WTFC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,216,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $318,676,000 after buying an additional 132,381 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6,153.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 59,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,652,000 after buying an additional 4,965 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1,018.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,125,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,764,000 after buying an additional 1,024,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WTFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Wintrust Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.33.

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $79.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.67. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $37.28 and a 52 week high of $87.85.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.02 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 10.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 26.50%.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

