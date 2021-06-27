Duality Advisers LP Cuts Stock Position in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Duality Advisers LP lowered its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,954 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP owned about 0.06% of The Greenbrier Companies worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank purchased a new position in The Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter worth $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 1,274.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Shares of GBX opened at $45.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 183.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 95.16 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.19 and a 52-week high of $50.21.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $295.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.64 million. The Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.43%.

In other The Greenbrier Companies news, CEO William A. Furman bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.85 per share, for a total transaction of $2,192,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,666,414.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Furman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.20 per share, for a total transaction of $482,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 572,518 shares in the company, valued at $27,595,367.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

About The Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

