Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP reduced its holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 36.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,408 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,427 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $226,000.

NSIT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.70.

Insight Enterprises stock opened at $100.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.89. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.15 and a 52 week high of $107.26.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides solutions to gain insights to network enabled devices, and spots patterns and trends through mass analysis; custom applications to help clients create disruption; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and IoT applications; and custom-developed solutions to help clients review actionable insights within their data, including artificial intelligence for prediction, optimization, cognitive, and vision services.

