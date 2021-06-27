Duality Advisers LP Sells 10,390 Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Duality Advisers LP reduced its holdings in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 46.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,390 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Dillard’s by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Dillard’s by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Dillard’s by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Dillard’s by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Dillard’s by 4.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Dillard’s news, Director James I. Freeman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total value of $1,306,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 146,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,138,815.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Tom W. Bolin sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total value of $57,684.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,014.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,119,010. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DDS opened at $183.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.82. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.38 and a 52 week high of $193.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.85.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $5.17. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($6.94) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is -21.98%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DDS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Dillard’s from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Dillard’s from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded Dillard’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Dillard’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Dillard's Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 282 Dillard's stores, including 32 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

