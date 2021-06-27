Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,794 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $6,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 247.1% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $150.02 on Friday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.24 and a 1 year high of $151.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.52.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Omnicell had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $251.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.35 million. On average, analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $324,594.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,849 shares in the company, valued at $9,737,694.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OMCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Benchmark raised their price target on Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Omnicell in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.75.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

