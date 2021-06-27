Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $6.51 Million Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $6,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.77.

NYSE:WM opened at $139.11 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.95 and a 12-month high of $144.54. The company has a market capitalization of $58.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 57.07%.

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $622,636.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,070,595.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $18,493,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,012 shares in the company, valued at $39,903,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,838 shares of company stock valued at $19,867,750. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

