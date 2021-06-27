Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 108,819 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $6,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in eBay by 387.9% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in eBay in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in eBay by 222.2% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in eBay by 117.1% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 684 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,014.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $67.90 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.36 and a 52 week high of $68.19. The stock has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 71.14%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.04.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

