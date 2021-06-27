Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 1,944 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 632,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,944 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $74,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 168.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CW stock opened at $122.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1 year low of $82.75 and a 1 year high of $133.37.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $597.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.21 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 16.44%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is 10.48%.

In related news, COO Tom P. Quinly sold 11,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.58, for a total value of $1,366,533.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 69,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,364,031.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $312,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 61,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,655,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

