Aviva PLC Grows Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 55.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,409 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 78.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,745,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,741,000 after buying an additional 2,529,019 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 17.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,230,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $823,266,000 after buying an additional 1,840,879 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the first quarter worth $63,357,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the fourth quarter worth $39,507,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,263,000.

NYSE ADC opened at $71.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.49. Agree Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $61.27 and a 12 month high of $73.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.77 and a beta of 0.31.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.35). Agree Realty had a net margin of 37.05% and a return on equity of 4.10%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.217 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 80.50%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADC. Mizuho cut shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.32.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

