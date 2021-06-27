48,812 Shares in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 48,812 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EQT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in EQT by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,754,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $701,483,000 after buying an additional 13,041,538 shares during the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP grew its stake in shares of EQT by 1,699.7% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 10,047,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 9,489,400 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EQT by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,729,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $72,821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093,391 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of EQT by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,781,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $403,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deep Basin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of EQT in the fourth quarter worth $26,171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $22.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $23.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. The company had revenue of $949.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EQT. Piper Sandler increased their price target on EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on EQT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Tudor Pickering raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities raised their target price on EQT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

