Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) to Announce $0.10 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) will report $0.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ChampionX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. ChampionX reported earnings per share of ($0.43) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 123.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChampionX will report full year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ChampionX.

Get ChampionX alerts:

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $684.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.73 million. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on ChampionX from $12.25 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.41.

NASDAQ:CHX opened at $26.92 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.02. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.26 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. ChampionX has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $30.48.

In other ChampionX news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 12,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $280,780.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,066.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $199,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,849.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,155 shares of company stock valued at $1,288,693. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 21.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

Featured Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChampionX (CHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.