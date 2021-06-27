Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 38,023 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) by 57.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,023 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.38% of XPEL worth $5,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of XPEL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of XPEL by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of XPEL by 134.8% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of XPEL during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of XPEL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 33.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

In other news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 14,540 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total transaction of $887,667.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 13,100 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $790,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 148,922 shares of company stock worth $11,608,326 in the last 90 days. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of XPEL stock opened at $86.32 on Friday. XPEL, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.06 and a 12-month high of $94.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 101.55 and a beta of 2.43.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. XPEL had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 47.22%. On average, analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

