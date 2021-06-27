Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Position Trimmed by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,338 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $6,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PII. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Polaris during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 445.3% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their price target on Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Polaris from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Polaris from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Polaris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Polaris from $127.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.82.

PII opened at $133.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Polaris Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.67 and a 1 year high of $147.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.48.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 63.13% and a net margin of 3.49%. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.56%.

Polaris Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

