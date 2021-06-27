Avalon Investment & Advisory Invests $248,000 in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of VNQ opened at $102.91 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $75.46 and a 12-month high of $105.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.04.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

