Amalgamated Bank Sells 267 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,220 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,489,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $1,185,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $711,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,888,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,331,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,748 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 72,975 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691 shares during the period. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VMC shares. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.33.

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $177.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.59. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $111.51 and a 12-month high of $194.17.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 31.62%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

